Ludia launches first interactive dating game Lovelink

Mobile games publisher Ludia has released its first interactive dating game for mobile devices dubbed Lovelink.

Available for both iOS and Android phones, the game allows players to interact with a diverse range of characters - 75 to be exact - with more being added each week. Users will participate in a chat simulation before going on dates, with multiple choices available to personalise each experience.

"The team here has been incredibly passionate about creating a visually and narratively diverse, inclusive and, most importantly, FUN dating app experience like no other with Lovelink. It's been a privilege to work with such a dedicated & creative team and we are confident there is someone for everyone on Lovelink," said Lovelink producer Gemma Stewart.

Great games

"I am tremendously excited to announce Lovelink, Ludia's first interactive dating mobile game," said Ludia CEO and president Alex Thabet.

"Mobile trends continue to evolve, and we are thrilled to forge a new path in the interactive narrative genre. The gripping storylines and relatable characters will leave players waiting for more."

Last month, Ludia soft-launched Disney Wonderful Worlds across Indonesia and the Philippines.