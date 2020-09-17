PG Connects Helsinki Digital Careers Week: Get your next job with Rovio

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is well underway, and as part of it, we're once again running our Careers Week event for jobseekers and recruiters alike.

Not only will we have a number of talks focusing on getting jobs and recruiting the right staff, but there will be dedicated sessions to chat with recruiters in our event Discord, and there's a Jobs Board available over on the PGC Helsinki Digital website.

Right now though, we wanted to take a quick look at one of the companies currently looking to staff up - Angry Birds creator Rovio.

Spread your wings

If you've spent any time in the games industry, you'll know Rovio - the developer has been around for over a decade, finessing its free-to-play offerings and experimenting with its major IP while introducing new games and potential franchise offerings.

It's currently on the lookout for a senior server developer and senior manager of user experience design, along with a handful of other positions, all at its Helsinki headquarters.

If Helsinki is a little far for you right now, Rovio will help out with relocation, and there's benefits including flexible work hours and remote working to look forward to.

If you want to check out these jobs and more, head on over to the Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital Careers Week Jobs Board (whew!) and be sure to grab yourself a ticket to the show so you can chat with others in the Discord and learn more about recruitment in our sessions.