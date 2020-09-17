News

PG Connects Helsinki Digital Careers Week: Get your next job with Rovio

PG Connects Helsinki Digital Careers Week: Get your next job with Rovio
By , Editor

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital is well underway, and as part of it, we're once again running our Careers Week event for jobseekers and recruiters alike.

Not only will we have a number of talks focusing on getting jobs and recruiting the right staff, but there will be dedicated sessions to chat with recruiters in our event Discord, and there's a Jobs Board available over on the PGC Helsinki Digital website.

Right now though, we wanted to take a quick look at one of the companies currently looking to staff up - Angry Birds creator Rovio.

Spread your wings

If you've spent any time in the games industry, you'll know Rovio - the developer has been around for over a decade, finessing its free-to-play offerings and experimenting with its major IP while introducing new games and potential franchise offerings.

It's currently on the lookout for a senior server developer and senior manager of user experience design, along with a handful of other positions, all at its Helsinki headquarters.

If Helsinki is a little far for you right now, Rovio will help out with relocation, and there's benefits including flexible work hours and remote working to look forward to.

If you want to check out these jobs and more, head on over to the Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital Careers Week Jobs Board (whew!) and be sure to grab yourself a ticket to the show so you can chat with others in the Discord and learn more about recruitment in our sessions.


Tags:
Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

Related Articles

News Sep 15th, 2020

PGC Helsinki Digital: How to hire competitively and proactively in the games industry

News Jun 9th, 2020

Get your next job at Rovio with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital's Career Week

News Sep 15th, 2020

PG Connects Helsinki Digital Careers Week: Check out some of the latest roles available at Hutch

News Jun 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Fueling growth through user-centric UA design

News Jun 8th, 2020

PGC Digital: Rovio's Alexei Ryan outlines industry shortcuts on hiring and why recruiters should improve

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies