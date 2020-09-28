Glu Mobile launches new e-commerce store, Design Home Inspired

Glu Mobile has launched a new e-commerce store within Design Home.

The new store, dubbed Design Home Inspired, allows players to shop for real-life home décor accessories. A range of items is available including art pillows, rugs, bedding, tableware, accessories, mirrors and more.

The cost of the real-world items varies from $10-to-$15,000. Furthermore, with each purchase, Design Home players will be awarded in-game currency to spend on their virtual home.

"With Design Home Inspired, we are introducing a new way to express your style, shop and live the life of an interior designer, all while playing a game," said Glu Mobile Executive Vice President and Design Home lead Mark van Ryswyk.

"At a time when we are all thinking about our home surroundings more than ever, Design Home Inspired offers the chance to escape into the beautiful world of home décor."

Stay classy

"Design Home has captivated a global audience of highly creative players who have downloaded the game over 90 million times," said Glu president and CEO Nick Earl.

"The game recently surpassed a half-billion dollars in lifetime bookings, demonstrating its leadership in the mobile casual games space. I'm proud of our development team as they continue to expand Glu's reach, bolster our casual portfolio and deliver results through our strongest Growth Game."

Last year, the Californian developer returned to profitability with $8.9 million net income for the year. Design Home was cited as one of the driving forces behind the company's success.