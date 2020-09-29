News

LaLiga Top Cards 2020 to use blockchain to support new in-game assets

LaLiga Top Cards 2020 to use blockchain to support new in-game assets
By , Contributing Editor

Barcelona developer The Breach Studios has announced it will be using blockchain to release a new class of in-game assets for its officially licensed mobile game LaLiga Top Cards 2020.

This is a futbol league manager game, in which players put together teams with cards based on the stats and likeness of real-world footballers.

The announcement arises from a deal with fellow Barcelona company Freeverse.io, which has built a platform enabling game developers to securely store digital assets and simulate games using blockchain technology.

Freeverse is using this technology in its own game Goal Revolution, which is currently in beta testing.

Using blockchain means that players of both games will be able to trade their in-game assets within the game economy and potentially cash out for real-world currency too.

“We are very excited to partner up with our friends at The Breach to deliver truly collectible and tradable virtual cards to La Liga fans,” stated Freeverse CEO Alun Evans.

“Rarity and trading are key components of card games in the real world, and it is fantastic to reproduce this experience in the digital space.”


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Sep 25th, 2020

Starloop Studios CEO Jesus Bosch discusses why developers are looking to partner more closely with outsourcing firms

News Aug 13th, 2020

Blockchain-powered trading card game Doctor Who: Worlds Apart coming to mobile in 2021

News Aug 4th, 2020

Animoca Brands extends its partnership with Atari

News Jun 30th, 2020

Join us on June 30th for a blockchain-focused PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

News Feb 13th, 2020

Mobile World Congress 2020 cancelled due to "global concern" of coronavirus

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies