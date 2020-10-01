News

Sumo Leamington working on mobile blockchain projects with Dapper Labs

By , Contributing Editor

Sumo’s mobile-focused Leamington Spa studio has announced it’s collaborating on multiple projects with CryptoKitties outfit Dapper Labs and using its new Flow blockchain.

Established in 2019, Sumo Leamington is part of sprawling UK game developer Sumo Group, which is floated on the London Stock Exchange.

No details of the projects have been announced, but Vancouver-based Dapper Labs has signed licensing deals with IP holders ranging from UFC to Warner Music and Dr Seuss.

It’s also known to be working on a mobile game based around its NBA Top Shot collectible dapp so there’s the possibility Sumo Leamington is collaborating on one or more of these projects.

It's the future

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Dapper Labs, combining their unrivaled expertise in blockchain technologies with our own extensive experience building quality service-based video games across multiple platforms,” said Sumo Leamington studio director Chris Southall.

“The opportunities offered by blockchain in leveraging digital assets truly owned by our players, with utility across a number of applications, are many and varied.

“It's fantastic to be working with Dapper on the truly fresh experiences which this technology enables, and we look forward to being able to show what we’re up to soon.”

Developers can find out more about the Flow blockchain here.


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

