AFK Arena has a new ad campaign featuring Elijah Wood

The Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood will feature in a series of TV ads for mobile RPG AFK Arena.

As reported by Invision Community, the new campaign, as seen below, features Wood playing Lilith Games' idle RPG in a series of ads titled Cheat on Your RPG.

In the ads, Wood will be caught playing AFK Arena, as he loves the idle approach the game takes. Unfortunately, Uzgahk the Orc does not take kindly to this change, being cheated on leaves him feeling angry and dejected.

Too needy

Each ad will dive deeper into the story as Wood falls more in love with AFK Arena, as he no longer needs to grind, a typical feature found in other games.

"Just when I thought I wouldn't encounter another orc, here I am playing a version of myself that's stuck in a love triangle between a needy orc and a casual mobile RPG game, AFK Arena. Surprisingly not the weirdest thing that's happened this year," said Wood.

Earlier this year, Lilith Games teamed up with Ubisoft to bring famed assassin Ezio Auditoire to ASK Arena.


