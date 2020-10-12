Two Hands Games joins N3twork's NSP with Champion Strike

Two Hands Games has become the latest studio to join the N3twork Scale Platform (NSP) with its title Champion Strike.

The developer successfully scaled its one-versus-one strategy game through N3twork's Pilot Fund Programme. As a result, Two Hands Games can now make use of the $50 million Growth Fund offered through NSP.

Moreover, the studio will also be given access to a range of tools that are available as part of NSP as well as technical support and access to experts that will aid in growing games.

Aiding growth

The American firm first launched the NSP back in April 2020, with the aim of aiding the growth of future mobile games. The first game to be released for N3twork's new scale platform was Star Chef 2 in June.

In August, Grand Cru Games and Roofdog Games joined N3twork's NSP with Battlejack and Pocket Mine 3, respectively.