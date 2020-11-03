Pokemon Go soars past $4 billion in player spending as it hits $1 billion in 2020

Pokemon Go has hit $4 billion in lifetime revenue after having generated $1 billion so far this year, according to Sensor Tower.

Niantic's AR title has racked up $1 billion in revenue in the first 10 months of 2020. The game crossed the $3 billion threshold in October 2019. However, it was creeping towards the $4 billion mark over the Summer.

Released in July 2016, Pokemon Go immediately proved popular, as shown with it earning $832 million by the end of the year.

Catch em all

However, the game did see a dip in player spending the following year. To be precise, the location-based title saw a drop of 29 per cent having generated $589 million in 2017.

Although, the dip didn't cause much of an impact as the title came back strong in 2018. With a rise of 41 per cent year-on-year Pokemon Go saw $828 million in player spending, just four million shy of 2016.

The mobile title has continued to climb as it grossed $902 million last year. Only to top $1 billion so far in 2020, 11 per cent more than in 2019. Overall, Pokemon Go has been the third top-grossing mobile game this year. It has only been bested by Tencent's PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings.

I choose you!

To date, the location-based game has generated $4.2 billion worldwide. Its most lucrative market has been the US, which makes up 36.3 per cent of all earnings with $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, Japan and German come in at No.2 and No.3 with $1.3 billion and $238.6 million, or rather 31.3 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively.

The lion's share of revenue was generated through Google Play, with the Android storefront accounting for 53.4 per cent as it grossed $2.2 billion. Therefore, 46.6 per cent comes from the App Store with $1.9 billion.

On the downloads front, once again the US reigns supreme. Pokemon Go has accumulated close to 600 million unique downloads, of which 18.2 per cent – 109 million installs – come from the US.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Mexico are in second and third with 65.2 million and 37.3 million downloads, respectively. As with revenue, Google Play accounts for the lion's share of installs at 466 million, or rather 78 per cent. Leaving the App Store with 132 million downloads, or 22 per cent.

Later this month, Pokemon Go will celebrate Pokemon Journeys: The Series through an in-game event.