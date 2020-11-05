News

SpecialEffect raises more than $651,000 through One Special Day

By , Staff Writer

Games and disability charity SpecialEffect has raised more than £500,000 ($651,000) through its One Special Day campaign.

As ever, the impressive number was reached through the partners that support the UK-based organisation. One Special Day 2020 took place on October 2nd.

A variety of companies donated proceedings from mobile and PC Games, while there was also a special Humble Bundle collection to raise money for the cause. Furthermore, a host of virtual challenges were also held.

SpecialEffect's mobile partners include Supercell, Space Ape, Seriously and Playtika, MAG Interactive, Playdemic, Lockwood Publishing, First Touch Games, Kwalee, NaturalMotion, Rovio, Fingersoft, New Star Games, Nexters, Fusebox, DirtyBit, Miniclip and Erepublik Labs.

Play for all

"All of us at SpecialEffect are delighted and humbled at the outcome of our fifth and most successful One Special Day 2020 ever and are massively grateful to friends throughout the games industry," said SpecialEffect CEO and founder Dr Mick Donegan.

"They're not only ensuring that we can carry on meeting the ever-growing demand to help disabled gamers to play, but also the demand to help developers all over the world to make their games more accessible to all."

The newfound funds will enable SpecialEffect to continue its work on creating tech and solutions that will allow people to play games, regardless of disability.

If you would like to find out more about the charity, you can do so by visiting its website. Moreover, specific information on the One Day Only campaign can be found here.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

