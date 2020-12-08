News

Facebook Gaming launches Black Gaming Creator Program

By , Staff Writer

Facebook Gaming has launched the Black Gaming Creator Program to give support to the Black gaming community.

As part of the initiative, the company will commit $10 million – $5m a year for two years – to fund Black creators, offering them valuable resources to help them make the most of their creativity on Facebook Gaming.

Furthermore, creators will be able to build their communities, as well as receive mentorship.

If an individual is selected for the Black Gaming Creator Program, they will be recognised as an official Facebook Gaming Partner, and this can be shown through a badge on their page.

Other benefits

Moreover, creators will be given early access to new products associated with the platform, including streaming features and tools. On top of this, members of the program will be invited to take part in regular feedback sessions.

Further key benefits include community support via a private Facebook group that has Facebook Gaming team members and summits with a focus on development. Furthermore, there will be monetary benefits as creators will have monetisation options and guaranteed monthly pay.

Starting today, people are able to apply to be considered for the Black Gaming Creator Program here.


