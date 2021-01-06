Digital games spending hit $126.6 billion in 2020

Consumer spending on digital games hit $126.6 billion in 2020 as it grew 12 per cent year-on-year.
According to SuperData’s year in review report, most revenue generated via digital games came from mobile as the platform earned $73.8 billion.
Overall, the mobile market grew 10 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, it accounted for 59 per cent of the total games market.
Meanwhile, PC and console were responsible for $33.1 billion and $19.7 billion, respectively.
Moreover, free-to-play games accounted for the vast majority of revenue, with a 78 per cent share. This represents a nine per cent increase year-on-year. Overall, $73.8 billion came from mobile while free-to-play PC titles brought in $22.7 billion.
Going mobile
Last year proved to be an interesting one in the digital games market, as the world was hit with COVID-19. Due to the virus, many were forced to stay at home in lockdown. As a result, people turned to mobile games as a means of entertainment.
One such game that experienced significant growth through the outbreak was Pokemon Go. As one of five games to break $1 billion in revenue last year, the augmented reality title grew 39 per cent year-on-year.
The Top Ten free-to-play titles in 2020 were as follows:
- Honor of Kings, $2.45bn
- Peacekeeper Elite, $2.32bn
- Roblox, $2.29bn
- Free Fire, $2.13bn
- Pokemon Go, $1.92bn
- League of Legends, $1.75bn
- Candy Crush Saga, $1.66bn
- AFK Arena, $1.45bn
- Gardenscapes - New Acres, $1.43bn
- Dungeon Fighter Online, $1.41bn
