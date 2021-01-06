News

Digital games spending hit $126.6 billion in 2020

Digital games spending hit $126.6 billion in 2020
By , Staff Writer

Consumer spending on digital games hit $126.6 billion in 2020 as it grew 12 per cent year-on-year.

According to SuperData’s year in review report, most revenue generated via digital games came from mobile as the platform earned $73.8 billion.

Overall, the mobile market grew 10 per cent year-on-year. Moreover, it accounted for 59 per cent of the total games market.

Meanwhile, PC and console were responsible for $33.1 billion and $19.7 billion, respectively.

Moreover, free-to-play games accounted for the vast majority of revenue, with a 78 per cent share. This represents a nine per cent increase year-on-year. Overall, $73.8 billion came from mobile while free-to-play PC titles brought in $22.7 billion.

Going mobile

Last year proved to be an interesting one in the digital games market, as the world was hit with COVID-19. Due to the virus, many were forced to stay at home in lockdown. As a result, people turned to mobile games as a means of entertainment.

One such game that experienced significant growth through the outbreak was Pokemon Go. As one of five games to break $1 billion in revenue last year, the augmented reality title grew 39 per cent year-on-year.

The Top Ten free-to-play titles in 2020 were as follows:

  1. Honor of Kings, $2.45bn
  2. Peacekeeper Elite, $2.32bn
  3. Roblox, $2.29bn
  4. Free Fire, $2.13bn
  5. Pokemon Go, $1.92bn
  6. League of Legends, $1.75bn
  7. Candy Crush Saga, $1.66bn
  8. AFK Arena, $1.45bn
  9. Gardenscapes - New Acres, $1.43bn
  10. Dungeon Fighter Online, $1.41bn

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 23rd, 2020

SuperData: Digital games spending dropped 3% to $10.2 billion in May 2020

News Jan 3rd, 2020

Pokemon GO, Candy Crush Saga and Honor of Kings push mobile to $64.4 billion revenue in 2019

News Jan 30th, 2018

Tencent's megahit mobile MOBA Honor of Kings generated $1.9 billion in revenues in 2017

News Dec 21st, 2016

Mobile games generated $40.6 billion in revenues from 2.6 billion MAUs in 2016

News May 30th, 2016

Clash of Clans' revenue drops below $4 million a day, but still making $100 million a month

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies