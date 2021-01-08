Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Looking for a new opportunity in 2021?

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this regular article will be to compile all of the big job appointments, departures and studio moves in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

Our PGbiz jobs board is frequently updated with all of the latest open roles and opportunities in the mobile space, as well as other industries, including PC and VR. Check out the jobs board right here.

Movers and Shakers

Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah depart BioWare

Two of the top developers at EA's BioWare studio have announced their departure from the developer. In a post on the company's website, general manager Casey Hudson said that he was leaving, while executive producer Mark Darrah is retiring.

Jagex hires Shaun Rees as its new submission and release manager

British games developer Jagex has hired ex-Playstation manager Shaun Rees as its new submission and release manager.

"I’ve had a wonderful 3 years at PlayStation, and I’m now looking forward to a host of new challenges at Jagex," Rees said in a LinkedIn post.

Rovio names Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

Finnish mobile games specialist Rovio has named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO.

Pelletier-Normand will take over from current chief exec Kati Levoranta, who confirmed she would step down from the role in October. She sat at the top of the company for four years, though she was first named as CEO in 2015.

Sega veteran Clark moves from Tencent to Curve Digital

The former EVP of publishing at Sega Europe, John Clark, has been appointed CEO of London-based indie label, Curve Digital.

Jobs Board

Graduate Game Designer (Ubisoft Reflections) - Leamington Spa, UK

Senior producer (Outplay) - Dundee, Scotland

Office Assistant (Beamdog) - Alberta, Canada

Design Director (Crey Games) - Copenhagen, Denmark

Mobile Platform Engineer (Square Enix) London, UK

Head on over to our Jobs Board for the full list of roles now on offer. If you are hiring, get in touch with matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com to advertise open roles.