News

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Looking for a new opportunity in 2021?

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Looking for a new opportunity in 2021?
By , Editor

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this regular article will be to compile all of the big job appointments, departures and studio moves in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

Our PGbiz jobs board is frequently updated with all of the latest open roles and opportunities in the mobile space, as well as other industries, including PC and VR. Check out the jobs board right here.

Movers and Shakers

Casey Hudson and Mark Darrah depart BioWare

Two of the top developers at EA's BioWare studio have announced their departure from the developer. In a post on the company's website, general manager Casey Hudson said that he was leaving, while executive producer Mark Darrah is retiring.

Jagex hires Shaun Rees as its new submission and release manager

British games developer Jagex has hired ex-Playstation manager Shaun Rees as its new submission and release manager.

"I’ve had a wonderful 3 years at PlayStation, and I’m now looking forward to a host of new challenges at Jagex," Rees said in a LinkedIn post.

Rovio names Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO

Finnish mobile games specialist Rovio has named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its new CEO.

Pelletier-Normand will take over from current chief exec Kati Levoranta, who confirmed she would step down from the role in October. She sat at the top of the company for four years, though she was first named as CEO in 2015.

Sega veteran Clark moves from Tencent to Curve Digital

The former EVP of publishing at Sega Europe, John Clark, has been appointed CEO of London-based indie label, Curve Digital.

Jobs Board

Graduate Game Designer (Ubisoft Reflections) - Leamington Spa, UK

Senior producer (Outplay) - Dundee, Scotland

Office Assistant (Beamdog) - Alberta, Canada

Design Director (Crey Games) - Copenhagen, Denmark 

Mobile Platform Engineer (Square Enix) London, UK

Head on over to our Jobs Board for the full list of roles now on offer. If you are hiring, get in touch with matthew.forde@steelmedianetwork.com to advertise open roles.


Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor

Danielle Partis is editor of PocketGamer.biz and former editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was named Journalist of the Year at the MCV Women in Games Awards 2019, as well as in the MCV 30 under 30 2020. Prior to Steel Media, she wrote about music and games at Team Rock.

Related Articles

Job News Dec 4th, 2020

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Kolibri hires new VP of marketing, Phoenix Labs expands, and Salesforce snaps up Slack

Job News Nov 27th, 2020

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Small Giant Games appoint new CEO, Mediatonic expands, and redundancies hit Bossa Studios

Job News Nov 20th, 2020

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Nexon nominates former TikTok CEO, Retro Studios hires Marisa Palumbo, and Keywords Studios brings in Fumiko Okura

Feature Nov 6th, 2020

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: news hires at Keywords and Retro Studios, plus new openings at Hypixel, Ubisoft and Zynga

Job News Oct 30th, 2020

Mobile Games Jobs Weekly: Starbreeze CEO steps down, Niantic jobs aplenty, and Annapurna Interactive opens new LA studio

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies