Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game last year

Garena Free Fire proved to be the most downloaded mobile game in 2020, according to App Annie data.

For the second-year running, the battle royale title has taken the top spot, having also reigned supreme in 2019.

Last year proved to be hugely successful for Free Fire, as the game hit over 100 million daily active users at its peak.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, the mobile title racked up 72 billion views in 2020 alone, bringing its lifetime total up to 100 billion on the platform.

Top of the world

Moreover, on the esports scene, Free Fire set a new record for itself when 2.5 million concurrent viewers tuned in to watch the Free Fire Continental Series.

Garena's mobile hit also took home the inaugural Esports Mobile Game of the Year accolade at The Esports Awards 2020.

Furthermore, Free Fire formed various partnerships last year, one of which was with international football star Cristiano Ronaldo.


