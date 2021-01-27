Bollywood star Akshay Kumar teams with nCore for new mobile game

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar partnered with nCore to create a new mobile title.

As revealed via Twitter (below), on Republic Day, the new mobile title dubbed Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G, has been released.

"Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today," wrote Kumar.

The famed actor also tweeted a trailer for Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G.

Download now: https://t.co/8cuWhoq2JJ#HappyRepublicDay #FAUG @BharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/uH72H9W7TI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2021

To war

"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory," reads the game description.

"Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy.

"Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders."

Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G was first revealed back in September by the actor.

Players can download the game on Android devices. However, it is unclear as to whether or not it will come to iOS.