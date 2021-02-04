Voting is now OPEN for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021!

You’ve nominated your mobile and handheld games for a shot at eternal glory with the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021, now vote for your favourite games as the voting period has now opened!

The Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 are all about celebrating the best games that you're playing right now.

With over 25 categories, covering everything from shooters through to the greatest mobile developers, this year's awards are the best way to get your voice heard and celebrate the games that make our mobile phones and tablets more than just devices for staying in touch with aunt Mavis.

The process unfolds in three stages, with the first stage of nominations passing, stage two is now open.

Voting is now open

Now that the nominations have closed, the PocketGamer.com team has created a shortlist which has been revealed. The public now has until the end of February to vote on the shortlist. Make sure you point your teams and communities to this page.

The categories are:

Mobile Game of the Year Best Mobile Developer Best Mobile Publisher Best Apple Arcade Game Best Google Play Pass Game Best Platform Game Best Battle Royale Game Best RPG Best Puzzle Game Best Sports Game Best Action Game Best Strategy Game Best Simulation Game Best AR Game Most Innovative Game Best Gaming Accessory Best Gaming Phone Best Gaming Tablet Best Educational Game Best Racing Game Best Shooter Best Game Narrative Best Multiplayer Game Best Mobile Conversion Best Digital Board Game Best Game We're Still Playing Best Hypercasual 'Quick Play' Game

On March 16th, the team will reveal which games have been voted top by the mobile gaming public in a live Twitch stream as well as on PocketGamer.com.

Vote now

Now the ball has been placed in your court! Share the voting link with your teams and communities and get voting now!