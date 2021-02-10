Google tops the publisher download charts for January 2021

Google proved to be the top publisher worldwide for downloads in January 2021, according to Sensor Tower.

Overall, the Alphabet-owned tech giant racked up 250 million installs last month, while Facebook trailed behind in second place with 191 million downloads.

However, French mobile games publisher and Developer Voodoo claimed third place, who saw more than two billion downloads across its portfolio in 2020.

AppLovin followed at No.4, while fellow mobile games specialist CrazyLabs sat at No.5.

Top 10

Meanwhile, a further three mobile games publishers managed to secure a spot in the top 10 publishers for downloads in January. SayGames, who recently passed two billion lifetime installs, reached the No.7 spot.

However, sitting just ahead at No.6 was Azur Interactive Games while Talking Tom creator Outfit7 closed out the top 10. Although, on Google Play, the companies took fifth and eighth place, respectively.