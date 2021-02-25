Wappier release player retention guide for developers and publishers

Wappier has launched a new guide to aid developers in maintaining its player base.

The new guide, dubbed Mobile Game Retention: The Ultimate Guide, is a downloadable ebook and features practices designed to both capture and keep players' attention.

The mobile market is highly competitive and is set to experience exponential growth over the coming years.

If a developer or publisher wishes to stay on top and capitalise on a growing market, using tools and understanding practices is essential.

Mobile Game Retention: The Ultimate Guide features advice on each stage of the player experience, including how to effectively onboard.

Helping hand

"At wappier, we've been fortunate enough to work closely with some of the world's most successful mobile game developers," said Wappier CEO Alex Moukas.

"We know the strategies that work for successful onboarding, notifications, loyalty programs - the entire mobile game ecosystem. This guide will be invaluable for helping build an engaged long-term player base that drives sustainable growth."

The ebook can be downloaded through wappier's website.