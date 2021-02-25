News

Wappier release player retention guide for developers and publishers

"This guide will be invaluable for helping build an engaged long-term player base"

Wappier release player retention guide for developers and publishers
By , Staff Writer

Wappier has launched a new guide to aid developers in maintaining its player base.

The new guide, dubbed Mobile Game Retention: The Ultimate Guide, is a downloadable ebook and features practices designed to both capture and keep players' attention.

The mobile market is highly competitive and is set to experience exponential growth over the coming years.

If a developer or publisher wishes to stay on top and capitalise on a growing market, using tools and understanding practices is essential.

Mobile Game Retention: The Ultimate Guide features advice on each stage of the player experience, including how to effectively onboard.

Helping hand

"At wappier, we've been fortunate enough to work closely with some of the world's most successful mobile game developers," said Wappier CEO Alex Moukas.

"We know the strategies that work for successful onboarding, notifications, loyalty programs - the entire mobile game ecosystem. This guide will be invaluable for helping build an engaged long-term player base that drives sustainable growth."

The ebook can be downloaded through wappier's website.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 27th, 2020

Wappier releases its In-App Purchase Pricing Strategy Guide

1 Comment & Opinion Nov 27th, 2019

Why the mobile game industry needs intelligent revenue management

News Nov 14th, 2019

Wappier raises $4 million to enhance revenue and dataviz platform

Interview Sep 25th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Ted Verani from Wappier explains IAP Pricing Optimization: Time & Place

Interview Jan 17th, 2019

Speaker Spotlight: Wappier CEO Alex Moukas set for talk on loyalty programs and increasing engagement and retention

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies