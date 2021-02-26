Genshin Impact picks up three accolades at the Mobile GameDev Awards

Mobile analytics firm GameRefinery has announced the winners of its inaugural Mobile GameDev Awards.

The winners were revealed as part of GameRefinery's 2021 Mobile GameDev Summit and were selected from an international jury.

The judges included GameRefinery analysts, podcast creators Deconstructor of Fun and creative platform Luna Labs.

Moreover, the inaugural awards had six distinct categories – Core Gameplay, Most Promising Soft Launch Game, Biggest Evolver, Biggest Newcomer, Best Feature Innovation, and Best Event.

"We're thrilled to announce the winners of our first Mobile GameDev Awards to highlight innovation and creativity in the mobile game industry," said GameRefinery CEO Markus Råmark.

"The winners are great examples of game feature innovation, creating amazing experiences for their players that keep them coming back time and time again."

Make an impact

First up was the Innovation & Excellence in Core Gameplay accolade, which open-world RPG Genshin Impact snapped up.

As it so happens, MiHoYo's title picked up another two awards – Best Newcomer in the US and Best Event in the US.

The Breath of the Wild-inspired title took the world by storm when it launched in September 2020, and it has gone from strength to strength since.

Within two months of release, Genshin Impact had grossed nearly $400 million. Furthermore, it took home the Best Game accolade at the Google Play Awards.

You're a winner

Meanwhile, Farlight84 was recognised as the Most Promising Soft Launch Game.

Next, besides Genshin Impact, Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent and The Marvelous Snail proved to be the Best Newcomers in Japan and China, respectively.

As for Best Feature Innovations, thanks to its introduction of world-exploration in a turn-based RPG, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross picked up the award.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions was given the award for the Best Event in Japan, while LifeAfter took home the accolade for the Best Event in China.

Ever evolving

Finally, Marvel Strike Force, Pokemon Go and Crossfire were recognised as the Biggest Evolver's in the US, Japan and China, respectively.

"We are proud to accept the Biggest Evolver award on behalf of everyone on the Marvel Strike Force team here at Scopely," said Marvel Strike Force creative director Jason Bender.

"This year's success is made possible by a large team of passionate people, starting with the teams who brought us some of this year's biggest features. But those features are only part of a much larger game.

"So I'd like to thank the entire team who keeps the whole game new and exciting day in and day out, as well as our partners at Marvel who are wonderful collaborators and were with us every step of the way."