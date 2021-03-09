TinyBuild launches IPO on the London Stock Exchange

Publisher and developer tinyBuild has begun trading on the London Stock exchange through its AIM market.

The Secret Neighbor publisher has been listed at a company valuation of £340.6 million ($473.2 million).

"Since establishing tinyBuild eight years ago, we have gone on to create one of the most exciting players in our industry, with a quality portfolio of games enjoyed worldwide," said tinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik.

"Our focus on partnering with developers worldwide to ensure the creation of long-lasting IP, which can be developed into multi-game franchises, has been integral to our success to date.

"We were delighted by the level of investor appetite we have experienced during the IPO process, and we welcome our new shareholders to tinyBuild.

"We believe that our AIM listing provides the ideal platform for our growth, whilst helping to increase tinyBuild's profile even further."

TinyBuild has already had a busy year as the Seattle-based company picked up three new studios last month – We're Five Games, Hungry Couch, and Moon Moose.

Strike a deal

The IPO has been led by Zeus Capital, in a similar manner to which the company aided Sumo Digital's £145 million ($201 million) public offering in 2017.

Zeus Capital has also aided in deals such as the sale of Catalis to NorthEdge Capital and the $47 million floatation of Guild Esports.

Overall, the company has "advised on five deals valued over $750m in the last eighteen months."

"Congratulations to the tinyBuild team on a brilliant transaction," said Zeus Capital deputy head of corporate finance Nick Cowles.

"We are delighted to have supported tinyBuild throughout the process, and it has been a pleasure to work with all parties on this transaction. It's great to work with companies like tinyBuild that make a positive impact on their community.

"We look forward to continuing to support tinyBuild and its high-quality investor base in the next phase of the company's journey."