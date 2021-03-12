TikTok gets the boot from Pakistan, again

TikTok has been banned once again in Pakistan due to "obscene content."

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Pakistani court made the decision after reviewing a petition against the short-form video app.

Moreover, High Court chief justice Qaiser Rashid Khan claimed that TikTok is "unacceptable for Pakistani society." As a result, he has ruled that platform should be banned in the country.

Therefore, the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has issued directions to service providers, enforcing the newly imposed ban.

"In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok app. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App," said the PTA in a statement on Twitter.

Here we go again

However, TikTok has taken issue with the ban, the second one it has received in Pakistan within six months.

"TikTok is built upon the foundation of creative expression, with strong safeguards in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform," said TikTok.

"In Pakistan, we have grown our local-language moderation team and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines. We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun."

Originally, the Chinese app was booted out of Pakistan for "immoral" and "indecent" clips back in October 2020. However, this decision was overturned later that month.