Revealed: All the winners at the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021

Today, our consumer site PocketGamer.com - the leading and longest-running site for mobile gamers - revealed the winners of this year’s Pocket Gamer Awards in a two-hour live stream.

The top game of the year prize went to Genshin Impact, whilst Rovio's seminal Angry Birds picked up the prestigious Hall Of Fame gong. The event was sponsored by RedMagic.

The Pocket Gamer Awards are a celebration of the best in mobile games. Organised and hosted by industry experts and voted on by the public, the Pocket Gamer Awards reward the passion and effort that developers pour into making games. Over 350,000 votes were cast in the last two months; a phenomenal outpouring of love for the best iOS and Android games of the last 12 months.

Winners in full

Best Platform Game: Little Orpheus

Little Orpheus Best Simulation Game: Transport City: Truck Tycoon

Transport City: Truck Tycoon Best Sports Game: Retro Bowl

Retro Bowl Best Game Narrative: There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension

There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension Best 'Quick Play' Game: Clusterduck

Clusterduck Best Mobile Conversion: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Best Apple Arcade Game: Alba: a Wildlife Adventure

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure Best Educational Game: Dish Life: The Game

Dish Life: The Game Best Strategy Game: Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes Best RPG: Knighthood

Knighthood Most Innovative Game: HoloVista

HoloVista Best Gaming Accessory: Razer Kishi Controller

Razer Kishi Controller Best Gaming Tablet: Apple iPad Pro

Apple iPad Pro Best Battle Royale Game: Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Best AR Game: LEGO Hidden Side

LEGO Hidden Side Best Puzzle Game: Pokemon Cafe Mix

Pokemon Cafe Mix Best Racing Game: Dirt Bike Unchained

Dirt Bike Unchained Best Google Play Pass Game: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Best Mobile Publisher: Garena

Garena Best Action Game: Pascal's Wager

Pascal's Wager Best Digital Board Game: The Game of Life 2

The Game of Life 2 Best Gaming Phone: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Best Multiplayer Game: EVE Echoes

EVE Echoes Best Shooter: Warface: Global Operations

Global Operations Best Game We're Still Playing: Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile Best Mobile Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Hall Of Fame: Angry Birds

Angry Birds Mobile Game of the Year: Genshin Impact

Editor of PocketGamer.com, Dann Sullivan, said: “We’re overjoyed with the reaction from the fans in the voting process. Just looking at the sheer variety of games that have been championed by their players and communities really cements how diverse and rapidly-evolving the mobile games sphere is. The development speed and growth of the mobile games industry is truly amazing - every year is a milestone year, as can be seen from the amazing selection of winners.”

Genshin Impact is the PG Game of the Year

Games like Genshin Impact prove that the device in your pocket can match the addictiveness and playability of the best consoles have to offer. Chris James

THE dominant force in the games industry

Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, said: “We’re genuinely thrilled by how many people voted in this year’s awards, and how many tuned in to watch the ceremony streamed live. When we launched Pocket Gamer 15 years ago, mobile gaming was still niche. But now – thanks to the success of games like Hall Of Fame inductee Angry Birds – mobile is THE dominant force in the games industry. Over the last 12 months, iOS and Android titles saw further huge surges in popularity as people hunted for experiences to keep them occupied during lockdown. And the quality has never been higher. Games like Genshin Impact prove that the device in your pocket can match the addictiveness and playability of the best consoles have to offer.”

James added: “As well as celebrating the best of the current crop of games, we’re always on the lookout for the next generation of blockbuster mobile titles. That’s why we’ve invented activities like the Big Indie Pitch and Pocket Gamer LaunchPad to champion new arrivals. So if you want to get an inside track on the next hidden gaming gem in 2021, there’s really nowhere else to go!”

See for yourself

For more information, visit the official Pocket Gamer Awards site now. A recording of the Pocket Gamer Awards ceremony will be available soon on the site and also on the official YouTube channel.