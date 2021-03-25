We’re into the final hours! Save up to $440 on tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 before discounts end at midnight tonight

The race is on to take advantage of our Early Bird discounts for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 before time runs out at midnight tonight! Make sure you don’t miss out on saving up to $440 and book now!

Our digital series of events returns on April 19th to 23rd, with over 250 expert speakers and 1,500 industry professionals from across the globe coming together to network, connect, share insights, pitch and learn from one another.

What’s going on at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6?

The cherry on top

Pocket Gamer Connects attendees who book by the end of the month (March) will also gain exclusive access to video presentations from our fifth edition with our Pocket Gamer Video Vault.

Book before midnight tonight

Connect with the global games industry by booking your ticket before midnight tonight and save up to $440! Book now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

Are you currently out of work looking for the next step in your career? We’re offering free tickets to jobseekers to support them in their job hunting. These tickets will not only grant you access to the Careers Week activities, but also the entire Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 conference. If you think you qualify, sign up here.