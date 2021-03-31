Zag Games and CrazyLabs announce Miraculous Ladybug Puzzle RPG

Zag Games has announced it’s working with Israeli developer CrazyLabs on the mobile game Miraculous Ladybug Puzzle RPG.

This will be the second title from Zag following the release of the official Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir game in 2018.

Also developed by CrazyLabs, that game - an endless runner - has been downloaded more than 140 million times.

Miraculous Ladybug Puzzle RPG is set to launch alongside the holiday 2021 premiere of the Ladybug and Cat Noir: Awakening animated movie.

Gen Z focus

Thematically it’s a bubble shooter combining RPG elements as players build a superhero team consisting of the IP’s characters.

“Since Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir launched across streaming platforms, we have seen extraordinary demand for Miraculous content, consumer products and games from older audiences,” commented Zag’s executive vice president, global operations, Julian Zag.

“This new game is being designed and will be marketed to Gen Z as the primary audience, while also making sure that the gameplay and onboarding are accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

Set in Paris, Miraculous is the story of two two seemingly typical teens - Marinette and Adrien, - who have secret identities and magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir to fight crime.

With a core fanbase of young adults (aged 15-25), Miraculous has generated more than 23 billion views on YouTube.