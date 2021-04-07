News

E3 returns with an all-digital format for 12-15 June 2021

By , Staff Writer

E3 returns on 2021 in an all-digital format due to the ongoing pandemic.

In 2020, the annual conference was cancelled as the coronavirus swept the globe, putting a stop to in-person events.

However, this year organisers are prepared. E3 will be an online-only event and will take place between June 12th and June 15th.

A number of high profile companies have already committed to taking part in the event, including Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Capcom, Xbox, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media.

Meanwhile, PlayStation, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts are not scheduled to appear. For the time being, at least.

Show must go on

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA.

“We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games.”

While the ESA moves ahead with digital plans, the company fully intends to bring E3 back to its physical presence in 2022.


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

