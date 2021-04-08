News

PUBG Mobile studio working on cross-platform zombie survival game Undawn

Coming to mobile and PC later this year

PUBG Mobile studio working on cross-platform zombie survival game Undawn
By , Staff Writer

Tencent-owned developer Lightspeed & Quantum Studios is working on a new open world co-op title dubbed Undawn.

The game has been created by those behind PUBG Mobile, and will launch later this year on iOS, Android and PC.

Undawn will also be published by Garena.

Undawn, as the name suggests, involves zombies. In a world where zombies are the dominant species, players will be tasked with surviving by any means necessary.

It will include both player-versus-player and player-versus-environment mechanics, meaning there is something for all players to enjoy.

As is the norm with post-apocalyptic titles, players will be expected to scavenge for supplies and craft weapons.

Apocalypse now

“With Undawn, we wanted to create a new type of action game that combines open-world freedom with RPG elements that would completely redefine the genre, regardless of platform,” said Lightspeed & Quantum Studios executive producer Rick Li.

“The fact that we created such an amazing experience for mobile and PC platforms means that even more players around the globe will be able to survive the apocalypse together, creating the potential for a huge new type of open world experience.”

You can find out more from the game's website.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Jan 25th, 2021

The mobile digital games market was up 5% in December

2 as News Dec 17th, 2019

PUBG Mobile Club Open Final 2019 draws in 532 million viewers

as News Feb 27th, 2018

Tencent’s PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield tops the mobile battle royale stakes in February

News Feb 24th, 2021

Mobile digital games market up 6% in January 2021

News Jan 26th, 2021

Tencent Games forms strategic partnership with RedMagic

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies