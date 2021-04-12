Join Clash 3D remains the most downloaded mobile game

Supersonic Studios' Join Clash 3D maintained its position as the most downloaded game for the third month in a row, according to Sensor Tower.

In March 2021, the hypercasual title accumulated 27.6 million installs, three times more than what it picked up in the same period last year.

Join Clash 3D proved most popular in India and Brazil, as the countries accounted for 36.6 per cent and 7.6 per cent of its total installs.

Meanwhile, in second place is King's Crash Bandicoot: On The Run!.

The new entry fell just short of the No.1 spot as it picked up 27 million downloads in March.

However, it is worth noting that Crash was fully released on March 25th. Moreover, the game now boasts nearly 33 million installs.

Top five

Garena Free Fire came in at No.3, though it did take second place on the Google Play charts.

The top five was rounded off with Zynga's High Heels and InnerSloth's Among Us.

Downloads for the social deduction game have dwindled.

However, it did still see more than 15 million fresh installs last month. In 2020, Among Us was the most downloaded mobile title worldwide.