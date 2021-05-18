'Alive and well' Google Stadia breaks through 3 million app downloads

Google Stadia's mobile app has generated 3.2 million downloads 18 months after launching.

As provided by marketing intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the US lead the way for downloads at 1.6 million, or approximately 50 per cent of all installs.

Following this was the UK in second at 380,000 (12 per cent), before Germany rounded out the top three with 262,000 (8 per cent).

73 per cent of installs originated from Google Play, while the remaining 27 per cent made their way from the App Store.

Interestingly, Stadia experienced its best month for downloads in December 2020, accumulating nearly half a million installs.

This spike looks to be connected to the platform becoming available in eight European countries as well as the addition of Ubisoft Plus, a subscription service giving access to a selection of the French publisher's library.

"Non-believers"

This data points to the ongoing struggles of Stadia since its troubled launch and subsequent slow rollout of promised features, which has lead to numerous executives leaving the company in recent weeks.

All of this considered, Stadia developer marketing lead Nate Ahearn told GamesIndustry.biz that the platform is "alive and well".

"We're well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we're continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own," he said.

"I'd tell any non-believers to take notice of how we're continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with triple-A studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others."

While the marketing lead may remain positive about the platform's prospects, it's hard to look over the closure of Stadia's first-party development studios in February this year.