Jurassic World Alive roars to $100 million-plus revenue and 25 million downloads in three years

Ludia has confirmed that Jurassic World Alive has surpassed more than 25 million downloads worldwide.

Launched in May 2018, the free-to-play location-based AR title has continued to find an audience of devoted players, accumulating 2.7 billion total game sessions and taking on more than one billion in-game battles.

Players have

spun 4.5 billion Supply Drops (points of interest on the map),

collected 77.4 billion Tyrannosaurus Rex DNA, as well as,

unlocking 175 million of the prehistoric creatures,

over 300,000 Alliances have been created, and

nearly 300 million dinosaurs have been unlocked in total.

When it comes to revenue, Jurassic World Alive has earned $102 million from player spending across the App Store and Google Play (via Sensor Tower).

$40 million of that figure originated within its first nine months of release.

"Beyond proud"

“Jurassic World Alive hit multiple milestones this year, celebrating its third anniversary with 25 million downloads," Ludia CEO Alex Thabet told PocketGamer.biz.

"I am beyond proud of what we have accomplished and excited to share what we have planned for the future."

Jurassic World Alive is available to download across the App Store and Google Play.

The data will be one of several reasons why Jam City has decided to acquire Ludia for an estimated $175 million.

We previously spoke to Jurassic World Alive producer Maggy Larouche about making a location-based game in 2020.