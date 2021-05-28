News

Jurassic World Alive roars to $100 million-plus revenue and 25 million downloads in three years

Over 300 million dinosaurs unlocked

Jurassic World Alive roars to $100 million-plus revenue and 25 million downloads in three years
By , Features Editor

Ludia has confirmed that Jurassic World Alive has surpassed more than 25 million downloads worldwide.

Launched in May 2018, the free-to-play location-based AR title has continued to find an audience of devoted players, accumulating 2.7 billion total game sessions and taking on more than one billion in-game battles.

Players have

  • spun 4.5 billion Supply Drops (points of interest on the map),
  • collected 77.4 billion Tyrannosaurus Rex DNA, as well as,
  • unlocking 175 million of the prehistoric creatures,
  • over 300,000 Alliances have been created, and
  • nearly 300 million dinosaurs have been unlocked in total.

When it comes to revenue, Jurassic World Alive has earned $102 million from player spending across the App Store and Google Play (via Sensor Tower).

$40 million of that figure originated within its first nine months of release.

"Beyond proud"

“Jurassic World Alive hit multiple milestones this year, celebrating its third anniversary with 25 million downloads," Ludia CEO Alex Thabet told PocketGamer.biz. 

"I am beyond proud of what we have accomplished and excited to share what we have planned for the future."

Jurassic World Alive is available to download across the App Store and Google Play. 

The data will be one of several reasons why Jam City has decided to acquire Ludia for an estimated $175 million.

We previously spoke to Jurassic World Alive producer Maggy Larouche about making a location-based game in 2020.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Feb 21st, 2019

Jurassic World Alive grosses $40 million in nine months

News Jul 26th, 2019

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generates $12 million in revenue in its first month

News Nov 6th, 2018

Pokemon Go revenue in October is up 67 per cent year-over-year to $73 million

News Oct 11th, 2018

Niantic’s Pokemon Go catches $84.8m in revenue for September

News Sep 11th, 2018

Ludia’s Jurassic World Alive takes home over $25m in four months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies