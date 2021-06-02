News

Comunix raises $30 million to scale video chat mobile game Pokerface

Series A was led by March Capital

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 2nd, 2021 investment Comunix
March Capital 		$30m
Comunix raises $30 million to scale video chat mobile game Pokerface
By , Contributing Editor

Israeli mobile games developer Comunix has announced its $30 million Series A funding round.

Comunix is best known for its Pokerface mobile game, which experienced strong growth during COVID-19 lockdowns, in part thanks to its video chat feature. Pokerface has now accumulated over one million users.

The funding round was led by March Capital, which has also invested in Genvid, Lightfox Games and Nifty Games.

Other investors included Powerhouse, Woori Capital and Altshuler Shaham as well as existing investors such as Kaedan Capital, Velo Partners, and Moon Active.

"Community-centric"

"The explosion in popularity of Pokerface is a testament to the strength of Comunix's team and its unique, community-centric approach to classic social gaming,” commented March Capital’s Gregory Milken.

“We look forward to working closely with Comunix and applying our significant gaming and operational expertise to support the company's next phase of rapid growth."

Founded in 2018 and based in Tel Aviv, Comunix currently has around 50 staff. It will use the funding to scale headcount and Pokerface’s audience.

Comunix head of content marketing Oren Todoros recently spoke about the five trends that will drive social mobile gaming in 2021.

 

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Apr 15th, 2020

Nifty Games closes $12 million series A funding round as it reveals NFL licensing agreement

News Mar 17th, 2020

Genvid Technologies raises $33 million in Series B funding round

News May 27th, 2021

Double Loop raises $8 million for its first game for unconsidered gamers

News May 4th, 2021

Carry1st secures $6 million in Series A funding to scale mobile games in Africa

News Apr 22nd, 2021

Pragma raises $12 million in Series A funding

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies