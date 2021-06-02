Comunix raises $30 million to scale video chat mobile game Pokerface

Israeli mobile games developer Comunix has announced its $30 million Series A funding round.

Comunix is best known for its Pokerface mobile game, which experienced strong growth during COVID-19 lockdowns, in part thanks to its video chat feature. Pokerface has now accumulated over one million users.

The funding round was led by March Capital, which has also invested in Genvid, Lightfox Games and Nifty Games.

Other investors included Powerhouse, Woori Capital and Altshuler Shaham as well as existing investors such as Kaedan Capital, Velo Partners, and Moon Active.

"Community-centric"

"The explosion in popularity of Pokerface is a testament to the strength of Comunix's team and its unique, community-centric approach to classic social gaming,” commented March Capital’s Gregory Milken.

“We look forward to working closely with Comunix and applying our significant gaming and operational expertise to support the company's next phase of rapid growth."

Founded in 2018 and based in Tel Aviv, Comunix currently has around 50 staff. It will use the funding to scale headcount and Pokerface’s audience.

Comunix head of content marketing Oren Todoros recently spoke about the five trends that will drive social mobile gaming in 2021.