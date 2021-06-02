News

Riot Games is bringing hero shooter Valorant to mobile

14 million active players

Riot Games is bringing hero shooter Valorant to mobile
By , Deputy Editor

Riot Games has announced that a mobile game version of first-person hero shooter Valorant is in the works.

Originally launched exclusively on PC in June 2020, the free-to-play shooter has quickly found an audience and today boasts 14 million monthly active users. No images or gameplay were shown off with only the brief confirmation that a mobile adaption is in the works from the studio.

Valorant has players going up against one another in a five versus five combat with the first team to reach 13 wins leaving the map as the victor. The aim of bringing the game to mobile is to expand the franchise and reach new audiences, according to Riot.

As part of its one-year anniversary celebration, Valorant players will get the chance to unlock a selection of in-game rewards throughout the month.

Trust and respect

"One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global first-person shooter community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon.

"To see our growing player community recognise and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players."

No release date for Valorant Mobile was shared by the company at this time. It's likely the developer will host a soft launch in the near future.

Riot Games recently contributed to an $8 million round of funding for mobile studio Double Loop, which will be used to develop a game aimed at non-traditional players of the media.

Prior to this, Netflix and Riot Games confirmed that the two will be bringing League of Legends animated series, Arcane, to the streaming platform this fall.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News May 27th, 2021

Double Loop raises $8 million for its first game for unconsidered gamers

News May 5th, 2021

League of Legends animated series Arcane streaming on Netflix this fall

News May 4th, 2021

Carry1st secures $6 million in Series A funding to scale mobile games in Africa

News Apr 23rd, 2021

Legends of Runeterra picks up Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

News Mar 31st, 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift does 3 million installs on Americas debut

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies