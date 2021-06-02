Riot Games is bringing hero shooter Valorant to mobile

Riot Games has announced that a mobile game version of first-person hero shooter Valorant is in the works.

Originally launched exclusively on PC in June 2020, the free-to-play shooter has quickly found an audience and today boasts 14 million monthly active users. No images or gameplay were shown off with only the brief confirmation that a mobile adaption is in the works from the studio.

Valorant has players going up against one another in a five versus five combat with the first team to reach 13 wins leaving the map as the victor. The aim of bringing the game to mobile is to expand the franchise and reach new audiences, according to Riot.

As part of its one-year anniversary celebration, Valorant players will get the chance to unlock a selection of in-game rewards throughout the month.

Trust and respect

"One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global first-person shooter community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon.

"To see our growing player community recognise and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players."

No release date for Valorant Mobile was shared by the company at this time. It's likely the developer will host a soft launch in the near future.

Riot Games recently contributed to an $8 million round of funding for mobile studio Double Loop, which will be used to develop a game aimed at non-traditional players of the media.

Prior to this, Netflix and Riot Games confirmed that the two will be bringing League of Legends animated series, Arcane, to the streaming platform this fall.