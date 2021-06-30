News

Gameloft launching its first NFTs within Asphalt 9

Partnered with Epik Prime

Vivendi-owned Gameloft has entered the world of NFTs, signing a partnership with Epik Prime.

The first result of this will be the release of a racing-themed set of collectables within mobile racing title Asphalt 9. The studio announced earlier this year that the Asphalt racing franchise had been downloaded more than one billion times.

In an event starting July 5th, players will compete to earn exclusive trophies and codes for limited edition video NFTs, which they will be able to generate and hold by opening an account via the Epik Prime website. Those who collect or purchase a complete set of collectables will also receive a bonus item (limited to 500 units).

First of many

"Epik is excited to partner with the legendary Asphalt franchise through its latest game, Asphalt 9: Legends for the first Gameloft NFT activation," said Epik Prime CEO Victor David.

"Together we will clearly demonstrate how NFTs could be incorporated natively in-game to create new immersive digital experiences for players."

Epik Prime works with brands including Viacom, Warner Music, Garena, Tencent and Universal to increase fan engagement and generate new monetisation opportunities with unique digital collectables, including NFTs, which are secured by a blockchain.

The company's NFTs are held on Huobi’s ECO Chain and is compatible with Ethereum but more eco-friendly. This is the first step in a long partnership between Gameloft and Epik Prime, with more projects expected in future. 

Image credit: Gameloft

Gameloft recently revealed that Minion Rush has exceeded one billion downloads eight years after originally launching.

We previously spoke with Gameloft Brisbane creative director Jarrad Trudgen and art director Liz Ballantyne about Apple Arcade's The Oregon Trail.

