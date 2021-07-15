News

Genvid raises $113 million to launch Genvid Entertainment and more massive interactive live events

Netflix executive Cindy Holland joins firm as an advisor too

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 15th, 2021 investment Genvid Technologies $113m
Genvid raises $113 million to launch Genvid Entertainment and more massive interactive live events
By , Deputy Editor

Genvid Technologies parent company Genvid Holdings has closed a Series C funding round equal to $113 million.

Founded in 2016, the New York-based tech firm has now raised $166 million and will use the capital to establish Genvid Entertainment, a new publishing subsidiary dedicated to producing massive interactive live events (MILEs).

The round of funding was led by existing investors Valor Equity Partners and Atreides Management while new investors Third Point Ventures, Cobalt Capital, LightShed Ventures, XN and Lux Capital participated also.

Additionally, former Netflix vice president of original content Cindy Holland has joined Genvid in an advisory role, assisting with content strategy and acquisition.

Dramatic growth

"The success of Rival Peak has accelerated our plans and growth dramatically, with dozens of major IP holders, streaming and social media platforms, and other global brands seeking to create MILEs around their properties," said Genvid CEO and co-founder Jacob Navok.

"They recognise the opportunity to build new entertainment experiences that merge lean-back entertainment (TV and livestreaming) with interactive entertainment (games) to both grow fan bases substantially and further monetize existing fans. We’re excited to announce partners and IP licenses in the coming months.”

Valor Equity Partners CIO Antonio Gracias added: "Genvid has pioneered a groundbreaking media format with massive potential, combining premium streaming entertainment and multiplayer online gaming in an unprecedented way,”

The company has also released an early concept trailer for its next event, codenamed Raven. This looks to follow on from its Rival Peak MILE, an interactive reality show with game elements that launched earlier this year.

Genvid originally raised $27 million to help fund its new game streaming engine.

In more recent funding news, Resolution Games secured $25 million as the developer looks to expand its IP.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Nov 27th, 2019

Genvid Technologies raises $27 million to fund new streaming engine

News Mar 17th, 2020

Genvid Technologies raises $33 million in Series B funding round

News May 7th, 2021

BigBrain raises $4.5 million in funding to launch real-money trivia game

Profile May 7th, 2021

Genvid’s Dan Pearson on ensuring the world has access to the metaverse

Profile May 4th, 2021

Genvid Technologies' Chris Cataldi on going the extra MILE - a Massively Interactive Live Event

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies