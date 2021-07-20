Applications now open for NFT game accelerator Launchpad Luna

Blockchain game company Animoca Brands has partnered with tech accelerator Brinc to run a new blockchain and NFT-focused startup program called Launchpad Luna.

Covering use cases ranging from gaming and entertainment to collectables, streaming and art, accepted projects will receive up to $500,000 and access to a range of mentors and advisors. Additional companies supporting Launchpad Luna include Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), Virtually Human Studio (Zed Run), WhaleShark, Metapurse and blockchains including Flow, Harmony and Hedera Hashgraph.

Both Animoca and Brinc are based in Hong Kong but Launchpad Luna will accept applications globally. Admissions will be prioritised for climate-conscious projects with startups receiving training in terms of minimising energy use and carbon emissions.

Faster adoption

"Launchpad Luna is an initiative that furthers our mission to enable a more inclusive digital economy and we are honoured at the level of enthusiasm and support we have received from the global NFT community," commented Animoca Brands chairman Yat Siu.

"We are thrilled to be doing this with Brinc, the number one accelerator in the region. Brinc’s presence and network significantly increase our pathways into Europe, the Middle East, and China, and we look forward to establishing a new ecosystem of accelerators and startups at the epicentre of regional start-up activity that will allow us to contribute to the shape of the future."

Animoca Brands first partnered with Brinc when it took over management of 50 AI-focused startups that Animoca had acquired as part of its purchase of Zeroth.ai. This collaboration laid the foundation for the new accelerator program. Applications for Luna Launchpad are now open.

Brinc has made over 160 investments in startups across many technology sectors while Animoca Brands has already invested in over 60 blockchain projects including The Sandbox, Axie Infinity and Splinterlands.

The Sandbox recently announced a deal with Skybound that will bring The Walking Dead to its UGC blockchain platform.