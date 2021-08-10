PAX Australia 2021 called off with digital event set to replace

PAX Australia 2021 has been postponed until next year.

The event was due to take place between October 8th to October 10th in Melbourne, Australia. The postponement of the event was issued in a statement via the organiser’s official website.

In place of an in-person event, PAX Australia 2021 will be replaced with a digital event, PAX Aus Online. More information about the online event will be made available in the next few days.

The reason for the postponement has been attributed to continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19 in the country, which was also the cause for the cancellation of last year's event too. Anyone that purchased a ticket to PAX has been offered a full refund and will receive more details on how to claim this within the next week.

PAX Australia aims to return to Melbourne as an in-person event in 2022.

“Heartbroken"

"At the start of the year, we were optimistic that we’d all be able to come together in person this October," the statement read.

"We’ve been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to deliver the best possible version of PAX Aus 2021, but due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Australia, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2022.

"Our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us to deliver this incredible event each year. The aim of PAX Aus has always been to provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion for games and create new memories with those who matter to us most. The fact we can’t do so in person at PAX Aus 2021 has left us all heartbroken, but it’s the right choice for our community, team, and partners to postpone this year’s show and look to the future."

Similarly, Gamescom 2021 is set to be an all-digital event for the second year running and will include big industry names such as Bethesda, EA and Sega.