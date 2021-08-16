News

Rovio scraps casual strategy title Hardhead Squad

The servers will be shut down mid-November

Rovio scraps casual strategy title Hardhead Squad
By , Staff Writer

Rovio has cancelled Hardhead Squad, an upcoming casual battle strategy game.

Hardhead Squad was soft-launched on the App Store and Google Play on June 9th, 2020 and received frequent updates throughout the process. The game was available across Denmark, Finland, Poland and the US.

The reason for the cancellation was due to concerns about the potential of the global release of the game.

The aim of the game was to build and defend your own base while trying to secure new territories for your squad. Players would research new technologies to get the upper hand against the competition alongside working with their squad.

A final update to the game was added on August 12th that revealed the news to players and disabled in-app purchases. The game’s servers will remain active until November 12th, 2021.

Refocusing resources

"We made the decision to cancel our strategy game Hardhead Squad which was in soft launch," said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand.

"We did not see enough potential for a global release and we believe it is important to focus our resources where they can make the biggest impact. I want to thank our team for their hard work throughout the development of the project."

Rovio recently revealed that it has acquired Turkish hypercasual studio Ruby Games, with an initial purchase of 20 per cent of the company’s shares for $10 million in cash.

Prior to that, the studio partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote awareness and give advice on how to stay healthy at home.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Jun 21st, 2021

Rovio gains exclusive rights for Moomin mobile games

Job News May 26th, 2021

Rovio appoints VP of marketing Kieran O'Leary to COO

News Jan 15th, 2021

Angry Birds Journey soft launch takes flight

News Dec 9th, 2020

Update: Angry Birds Legends plucked from development

News Oct 29th, 2020

Rovio scraps Angry Birds Tennis following unsuccessful soft launch period

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies