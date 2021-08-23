News

What goes into a successful hypercasual game? Find out at tomorrow’s free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

Discover the secrets of a successful hypercasual game during this free expert roundtable discussion

What goes into a successful hypercasual game? Find out at tomorrow’s free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable
By , Events Marketing Executive

The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable goes live tomorrow on Tuesday, August 24th with a discussion on the secrets to producing a successful hypercasual game, in association with Sunday.

What criteria are considered to be part of this burgeoning scene? How do you take an idea from concept to publishing success? And with so many variations possible, how do you stand out from the crowd?

What’s in store?

Our panel of industry experts will explore the challenges and opportunities of the hypercasual market and share practical tips and advice on how to make and publish a successful hypercasual title.

And the experts discussing the secrets of hypercasual success include…

Registration is free, so book your place today and we’ll see you tomorrow.

About our partners

Sunday is conquering the world of hypercasual publishing along with its partner developers from all around the world. With its hands-on knowledge, data-driven processes, unbridled creativity and transparent communication it brings to the table all the benefits of an agile and dedicated team.

The ad tech know-how and marketing capabilities of the AppLike Group are its rocket fuel, resulting in profitable hits for its developer partners.

Sunday’s company values are all about sustainable profits, fairness, and developer empowerment. The company is based out of Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit the official site.

Also coming up: The Big Hypercasual Pitch

If you're working on a hypercasual game and would like the chance to win exclusive mentorship with Sunday, as well as the opportunity to sign a publishing deal, you might want to check out the upcoming Big Hypercasual Pitch taking place at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

This unique speed-dating format gives each developer five minutes with a couple of experts, before moving on to the next, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event, honing their pitch across a series of small meetings.

Submit your game today.

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Aug 9th, 2021

Discover the secrets of a successful hypercasual game with the next free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

News Aug 3rd, 2021

Show us your game for a chance to win big in the new Big Hypercasual Pitch

Interview Aug 11th, 2021

From concept to creation: Plug Head, a hypercasual hit game

News Jul 14th, 2021

PGC Digital: Industry pros discuss what defines a hypercasual game

News Jul 14th, 2021

PGC Digital: Sunday Games on making hypercasual profitable

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies