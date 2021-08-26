TikTok launches #GameTogether - its first livestream games show in the UK

The short-form video social app TikTok is now embracing longer livestreams, hosting the first in the new #GameTogether series.

These events pit professional gamers against emerging TikTok creators as they compete in some of the world's most popular games, including eFootball PES 2021 and Overcooked!

The first installment saw comedian Bilal Zafar (@Zafarcakes), known for his Pro Evolution Soccer streams, take on TikTok creator (@nolimitsmedia) at eFootball PES 2021 by Konami.

Coming up on September 1st, Junna (@nintendo.grl) is up against presenter and gamer Elz the Witch (@elzthewitch) at Team17's cooking simulation game, Overcooked!

To round off the trio, Top Gear Gaming Show presenter Julia Hardy and content creator alishakins (@Alishakins) face off in a yet-to-be-confirmed racer on 8 September (6pm BST).

All three events will be broadcast directly from a London studio as TikTok LIVEs, available to watch via the Discover page within the TikTok app and co-hosted on creators' TikTok pages.

Wayne Emanuel, Strategic Gaming Partnerships Lead, Europe, TikTok, said, "Gaming is all about bringing people together and experiencing the epic moments that make playing video games so enjoyable. I'm excited for some great showdowns between talented gamers, hearing their stories and seeing how our TikTok community gets involved."