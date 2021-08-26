News

TikTok launches #GameTogether - its first livestream games show in the UK

TikTok is gunning for Twitch

TikTok launches #GameTogether - its first livestream games show in the UK
By , Managing Editor

The short-form video social app TikTok is now embracing longer livestreams, hosting the first in the new #GameTogether series.

These events pit professional gamers against emerging TikTok creators as they compete in some of the world's most popular games, including eFootball PES 2021 and Overcooked!

The first installment saw comedian Bilal Zafar (@Zafarcakes), known for his Pro Evolution Soccer streams, take on TikTok creator (@nolimitsmedia) at eFootball PES 2021 by Konami.

Coming up on September 1st, Junna (@nintendo.grl) is up against presenter and gamer Elz the Witch (@elzthewitch) at Team17's cooking simulation game, Overcooked!

To round off the trio, Top Gear Gaming Show presenter Julia Hardy and content creator alishakins (@Alishakins) face off in a yet-to-be-confirmed racer on 8 September (6pm BST).

All three events will be broadcast directly from a London studio as TikTok LIVEs, available to watch via the Discover page within the TikTok app and co-hosted on creators' TikTok pages.

Wayne Emanuel, Strategic Gaming Partnerships Lead, Europe, TikTok, said, "Gaming is all about bringing people together and experiencing the epic moments that make playing video games so enjoyable. I'm excited for some great showdowns between talented gamers, hearing their stories and seeing how our TikTok community gets involved."


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Managing Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

Related Articles

News Mar 12th, 2021

TikTok gets the boot from Pakistan, again

News Jan 7th, 2021

TikTok picks up the most non-gaming downloads in December 2020

News Jan 6th, 2021

TikTok reigns supreme as the top-grossing app for December 2020

News Dec 8th, 2020

Second US Judge protects TikTok from Trump administration

News Dec 3rd, 2020

US government to appeal to ban TikTok will take place on December 14th

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies