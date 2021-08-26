News

Netflix launches its first mobile games, testing in Poland

Stranger Things games now live

Netflix has seemingly launched its campaign to expand its reach into video games.

In a post on Twitter, the streaming platform stated that from today Netflix members in Poland will have access to two games through the app on Android devices.

The two games available are Stranger Things 1984 and Stranger Things 3, both developed by US outfit BonusXP.

Netflix has said that there will be no adverts or in-app purchases and access to future games will be included in a standard Netflix subscription, however, the addition of games provides the company with more leverage to increase subscription prices in the future.

First steps

Rumours that Netflix was looking to expand into video games with a game subscription service began to circulate earlier this year, followed by the appointment of Mike Verdu as vice president of game development. The company confirmed the expansion in a letter to shareholders stating that the first titles set for launch will be on mobile devices.

In the past, Netflix has released video game-like experiences via the platform, such as interactive decision-based shows Minecraft: Story Mode and Black Mirror Bandersnatch. Users are able to take part in these activities across several devices, including mobile phones.

Netflix has started to enter the games space with several shows based on gaming IP, such as upcoming animated series based on League of Legends and Tomb Raider.

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales, a collaboration between Netflix and Next Games, is currently in soft launch and expected to be released later this year following delays.


