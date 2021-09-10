News

Find your dream job at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Looking for the next step in your career? Jobseekers get free access to our Careers Week taking place at our next digital conference

By , Events Marketing Executive

Finding the perfect role in this ever-changing industry is hard at the best of times (and these are not the best of times). In order to support jobseekers, we’re hosting another Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week to run during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

On September 27th to October 1st, our eighth digital conference goes live for a week of networking and learning from top games industry experts. This includes a range of activities where jobseekers can meet with recruiters and learn from games industry professionals on how to land their dream job.

Oh, and the best bit is that jobseekers can attend free by registering through this form.

What can you expect from Careers Week?

  • Digital jobs board listing – there will be a button here linking to it during the event
  • A mail-out of key vacancies to all attendees
  • Supporting editorial coverage on PocketGamer.biz
  • A selection of talks and panels relevant to those starting their career in games
  • Daily recruitment hour in the Discord, with ask-me-anything sessions (Discord link available during the event). Including sponsor Whatwapp on Wednesday, September 29th, 3pm – 4pm (UK time), and others to be added

Recruiters and studios taking part:

  • Whatwapp
  • Game Factory Talents
  • Aardvark Swift
  • Games Jobs Direct
  • Amiqus
  • Games Factory Talents

How can I get involved?

1) Jobseekers join free

We are also making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role.

This will not only give you access to the specific recruitment opportunities but also all other aspects of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 event (including five days of professional talks, the MeetToMatch meeting platform, Discord chat channel and more).

So if you’re a jobseeker looking for their next opportunity, you can apply for a pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 right here.

2) Recruiters welcome

We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent.

If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

Contact us by using this form to share your vacancies with the games industry.

You can also list a job role for free on PocketGamer.biz to search for your dream candidate.

Not a jobseeker?

If you’re not a jobseeker or want guaranteed access to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 - including Careers Week - you can book your tickets now.

We have a limited number of free tickets available for indie developers (apply here) and students (apply here).

