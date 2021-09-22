Get insider tips on the winning monetisation mix in 2022

The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable series returns on Tuesday, October 19th with an exploration into what the winning monetisation mix will be in 2022, in association with AdInMo.

According to the forthcoming 2021 PocketGamer.biz Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey, a quarter of mobile game developers will try at least one new monetisation method in the next six months.

In this RoundTable, expert speakers will share their insights on why it’s so important to continually evolve your monetisation strategy and what they think is the right monetisation strategy across different models and game genres.

This session will cover trends such as ad personalisation, ask how to increase advertising eCPMs, and explore the increasing developer demand for better control of ads in games.

With over a third of developers opting for non-interruptive ads, the online panel will take a deep dive into in-game advertising and what to consider when trialling new immersive ad formats into your game.

We will reveal our expert speakers in the run-up to the roundtable, although we are delighted to say that the panel will be moderated by PocketGamer.biz managing editor Brian Baglow.

Save the date and join us for our next RoundTable free by booking your place now.

About our partners

AdInMo’s InGamePlay adtech platform serves click-free ads that don’t interrupt game flow and create an authentic experience. In-game brand advertising campaigns deliver highly engaged audiences for advertisers, quality monetisation for mobile games developers and most importantly keep players happy.

AdInMo's global mobile reach and InGamePlay inventory enable advertisers to target diverse, premium audiences and developers to generate additional revenue without breaking player immersion.

Read articles about AdInMo's work on PocketGamer.biz.