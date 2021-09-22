News

Get insider tips on the winning monetisation mix in 2022

Next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable is 19 October

Get insider tips on the winning monetisation mix in 2022
By , Events Marketing Executive

The PocketGamer.biz RoundTable series returns on Tuesday, October 19th with an exploration into what the winning monetisation mix will be in 2022, in association with AdInMo.

According to the forthcoming 2021 PocketGamer.biz Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey, a quarter of mobile game developers will try at least one new monetisation method in the next six months.

In this RoundTable, expert speakers will share their insights on why it’s so important to continually evolve your monetisation strategy and what they think is the right monetisation strategy across different models and game genres.

This session will cover trends such as ad personalisation, ask how to increase advertising eCPMs, and explore the increasing developer demand for better control of ads in games.

With over a third of developers opting for non-interruptive ads, the online panel will take a deep dive into in-game advertising and what to consider when trialling new immersive ad formats into your game.

We will reveal our expert speakers in the run-up to the roundtable, although we are delighted to say that the panel will be moderated by PocketGamer.biz managing editor Brian Baglow.

Save the date and join us for our next RoundTable free by booking your place now.

About our partners

AdInMo’s InGamePlay adtech platform serves click-free ads that don’t interrupt game flow and create an authentic experience. In-game brand advertising campaigns deliver highly engaged audiences for advertisers, quality monetisation for mobile games developers and most importantly keep players happy.

AdInMo's global mobile reach and InGamePlay inventory enable advertisers to target diverse, premium audiences and developers to generate additional revenue without breaking player immersion.

Read articles about AdInMo's work on PocketGamer.biz.


Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Events Marketing Executive

Charlie is the Events Marketing Executive at Steel Media Ltd, assisting the marketing team on promoting events such as the Pocket Gamer Connects series, the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses, Pocket Gamer LaunchPad and beyond. He will play almost every game that catches his eye and enthuses about the esports scene so much that he wrote his dissertation on it.

You can catch him on Twitter @Charlie_173 talking about anything gaming, TV or football related whilst also sharing too many memes.

Related Articles

News Aug 6th, 2021

Help us better understand the industry with your contribution to the Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey 2021

News Sep 4th, 2020

Developer survey! Help us understand the hottest games industry trends in just a few clicks

News Aug 24th, 2021

What goes into a successful hypercasual game? Find out in today's free RoundTable

News Aug 9th, 2021

Discover the secrets of a successful hypercasual game with the next free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable

News Jun 17th, 2021

Explore the opportunities of in-play advertising with PGbiz RoundTable on 29 June

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies