Get free insider tips on the future of mobile game monetisation

Updated: Monday, October 18th

We're pleased to reveal the five industry insiders who'll be sharing their mobile game monetisation secrets on video this month.

The free PocketGamer.biz RoundTable series returns tomorrow (Tuesday, October 19th) with an exploration into what the winning monetisation mix will be in 2022, in association with AdInMo.

According to our 2021 PocketGamer.biz Mobile Games Developer Trends Survey, a quarter of mobile game developers will try at least one new monetisation method in the next six months.

In this upcoming RoundTable, expert speakers will share their insights on why it’s so important to continually evolve your monetisation strategy and what they think is the right monetisation strategy across different models and game genres.

This session will cover trends such as ad personalisation, ask how to increase advertising eCPMs, and explore the increasing developer demand for better control of ads in games.

With over a third of developers opting for non-interruptive ads, the online panel will take a deep dive into in-game advertising and what to consider when trialling new immersive ad formats into your game.

Expert panellists

Hosted by PocketGamer.biz managing editor Brian Baglow, the RoundTable will feature five industry insiders who understand the topic both from a monetisation and a game development perspective.

Kristan Rivers: CEO & Founder, AdInMo

Kristan has worked at the intersection of entertainment and technology for two decades, holding senior roles at companies including Paramount Pictures, Apple and Flaregames. In addition to content creation and distribution, he’s spent much of his career in licensing and IP. This background led him to consider integrated brand experiences in mobile games. He co-founded monetisation platform AdInMo in 2017.

Tianyi Gu: Market Lead Telecom & Mobile Services, Newzoo

Tianyi Gu is the Market Lead Telecom & Mobile Services at Newzoo, the leading provider of games and esports data and insights. She is the product owner of the Newzoo Global Mobile Market Report, a landmark guide for navigating the mobile ecosystem with market analysis and forecasts. Tianyi is Newzoo’s expert on the Chinese games market.

Alex Olthoff: Head of MAS Customer Product, Yodo1

Alex is the Head of MAS Customer Product at mobile games publisher Yodo1. He created the Developer Support team to make sure developers have a first-class customer experience. Today he is working to deliver a first-class product experience for MAS (Managed Ad Services) customers around the world.

Michal Hablovič: Ad Monetisation Lead, Pixel Federation

Michal Hablovič is the Ad Monetisation Lead for Slovakian-based developer and publisher Pixel Federation. Michal has successfully grown ad revenue share in Pixel Federation from 0 to over 30%. Michal joined Pixel Federation in 2014 as a Game Producer, responsible for Pixel Federation’s web platform. Leaning on his marketing and engineering experience, one of his first successful moves was to introduce advertisements (banners & interstitials) to non-paying users. His understanding of the potential impact of monetising through ads drove him to pursue this line of work – he now oversees and optimises all aspects of ad monetisation within Pixel Federation.

Anton Volnykh: Head of Developer Partnerships, SayGames

Working with some of the world’s biggest game titles, Anton has managed teams of developers and built distribution businesses. At SayGames, he is responsible for growing the company’s developer partner network and ensuring developers' success in prototyping, developing and operating hyper-casual games. SayGames is a leading hypercasual games publisher with over 40 games launched and over 2 billion game downloads, with offices in Minsk, Kyiv, Limassol, and Barcelona.

About our partners

AdInMo’s InGamePlay adtech platform serves click-free ads that don’t interrupt game flow and create an authentic experience. In-game brand advertising campaigns deliver highly engaged audiences for advertisers, quality monetisation for mobile games developers and most importantly keep players happy.

AdInMo's global mobile reach and InGamePlay inventory enable advertisers to target diverse, premium audiences and developers to generate additional revenue without breaking player immersion.

Read articles about AdInMo's work here on PocketGamer.biz, and don't miss this free RoundTable.