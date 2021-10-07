MZ and Rovio vets launch Original Games with $6 million seed round

Henric is an active angel investor and his games investments include Grand Cru, Ministry of Games, PlayRaven and the leading mobile games analytics company Omniata. All together his portfolio companies have raised more than $24 million.

Before Nonstop Games Henric was Head of Studio at Wooga in Berlin and Director at Digital Chocolate, first in Helsinki and later in their studio in Barcelona.

Henric Suuronen is a mobile games entrepreneur and angel investor. His previous startup Nonstop Games was acquired by King Digital Entertainment in August 2014.

Finnish startup Original Games has raised $6 million in seed funding for its debut game Merge Inn.

The seed round was led by Play Ventures.

Other participants included top gaming entrepreneurs

Anton Gauffin (founder of Huuuge Games),

Riccardo Zacconi (founder of King) and

Kristian Segerstråle (CEO of Super Evil Megacorp).

Former Machine Zone leads Arseny Lebedev and Alexander Krylov, and former Rovio CMO Ville Heijari and VP Jarkko Rajamäki, co-founded the company.

They are joined by veteran developers with experience from both EA and Wooga.

Original Games is currently bringing its first casual puzzle game to release globally. It is hiring to expand its development team.

Piecing the puzzle together

As the studio grows, Original Games aims to create an innovative, inspiring content for a global audience, meanwhile creating an environment where skills and lives are elevated for employees.

"The casual puzzle category continues to represent a huge portion of mobile gaming, and we believe we can offer players new modes of engagement, both via innovative gameplay mechanics and intuitive social interaction,” said CEO Arseny Lebedev.

We believe we can offer players new modes of engagement, both via innovative gameplay mechanics and intuitive social interaction.



"Merge is the new Match-3, and there are lots of opportunities there for the taking in this category. Our first merge title is already showing tremendous traction, and we're excited to bring it to a global audience."

The company seeks to focus on the key pillars of frictionless, relaxing gameplay and high audiovisual production values with engaging social and community elements.

"Helsinki has long been recognised as a hotbed of mobile game development,” Lebedev added.

"Original Games offers gaming talents opportunities to benefit from the flexibility of remote work and a workplace community with highly experienced people and continuous learning."

"Original Games impressed us with their depth and range of experience, from casual to midcore. This studio has the holy trinity of experience, market intelligence and product vision, and we're excited to back them as the OGs of next-gen casual puzzle games," commented Play Ventures founding partner Henric Suuronen.