Explore shared visions, values and company culture at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT

Got your calendars marked for the leading online b2b games industry conference of the year on November 15-17? Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXTis just around the corner now, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for any games industry professional, developer or job seeker with industry aspirations looking to get ahead by getting new expert insight on current and future industry trends and alongside key networking opportunities.

With a jam-packed schedule of 200+ speakers that are top of their individual fields and ample opportunity for networking with more than 1000+ games industry professionals through our sophisticated online meeting platform, this upcoming conference has been curated with the future in mind. You can expect cutting edge content which will shed light on what we can expect NEXT within the mobile gaming industry. As the conference gets closer, we wanted to share with you a closer look at some of the tracks that will give you a sneak peek into what we have in store for you come November 15.

Today we will take a closer look at two tracks that have proven very popular: Industry Visions & Values and Company Culture. While we will have a number of tracks dedicated to the development of the product such as Mastering Multiplayer, Social Games and more, these two tracks specifically are key to attend due to their ever-evolving yet timeless nature and significance for long-term company success.

Exploring our shared visions and values

Throughout the Industry Visions + Values track, we will take a look at how we build a better games industry and aspire to a more positive future for everyone, as well as exploring the impact that games have on society as a whole. This gives us a unique opportunity to highlight forward-thinking companies that are making a positive impact on the world whilst also providing an open forum to discuss the challenges the industry faces and how we might overcome these challenges together.By tackling these topics, we aim to both inform and inspire all attendees in how we can re-evaluate the value of the products we are putting out into the world.

Whether it be addressing positive morals in games created for children, unpacking specific case studies or discussing how games can play a role in sustainability practices, our expert speakers have it covered. Some of the talks you can look forward to include:

Session: Designing Games which Protect Children

Speakers: Oscar Clark of Fundamentally Games, Munshi Saeed Hasnat of Alpha Potato, Nate Sawatzky of Supercell

Speaker: Denis Odera, Usiku

Speaker: Georg Broxtermann, GameInfluencer

Diving into company and team culture

We are living in an increasingly diverse yet interconnected world, and we want to ensure that attendees are well-informed and equipped to have the conversations that can, at times, be difficult yet remain incredibly significant and necessary to have. On top of this, working culture across multiple industries is evolving due to the pandemic and it can be overwhelming to rethink paradigms that have been in place for a long time. At PG Connects Digital NEXT you can learn from trailblazing companies that are paving the way for post-pandemic working life.

Here are a few of the sessions we will be having at our upcoming conference:

Session: Changing the Game: how the industry is giving back to the world

Speakers: George Osborn of UKIE, Sebastien Borget of Sandbox, Tarja Porkka-Kontturi of Global Game Jam, Georg Broxtermann of GameInfluencer, Simay Dinc of Recontact Games, Kelvin Plomer of Jagex

Speaker: Raffael Boccamazzo, PsyD of Take This

Speakers: Vladimir Funtikov of Creative Mobile, Enric Cabestany of Funplus, Tarja Porkka-Kontturi of Global Game, Jam Natania Mathany of A Thinking Ape, Ali Neretniece of Tag Games, Caoihme Roddy of Chucklefish

