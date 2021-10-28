My.Games reports steady YoY revenue growth of 2.3% for Q3 2021

Russian gaming outfit My.Games has revealed its Q3 2021 financials.

The company reported revenues reached $137.2 million, a growth of 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

Additionally, EBITDA grew to $33.3 million, a growth of 23 per cent year-on-year, building on the growth of the previous year.

Compared to Q3 2020, the company’s share of revenue coming from outside of Russian territories reached 77 per cent, a two per cent increase year-on-year.

The countries which hold the largest share of My.Games’ international revenue are the US, Germany, and France.

Maintained performance

"The year 2020 has set a high bar for the entire games industry," said My.Games CEO Vasily Maguryan.

"We maintained this level of performance and showed twofold growth without new product launches while increasing our audience within the year by 150 million, reaching 890 million. This became possible thanks to our diversified portfolio, continuous updates in products, and strengthened positions in the mobile gaming market - one of the key drivers for new audiences."

My.Games mobile games portfolio contributed to 75 per cent of its Q3 2021 earnings, compared with 73 per cent in 2020. The games that were the largest revenue contributors for the quarter were War Robots, Warface, Hustle Castle, Rush Royale, and Grand Hotel Mania, with War Robots and Rush Royale taking the top spots.

By September, War Robots had reached 200 million active users, with average monthly revenue of $12.1 million throughout Q3 2021, an increase of 15 per cent year-on-year.

Rush Royale has accumulated approximately 14 million downloads with average monthly revenue reaching $5.7 million, a new record for the title, and an increase of eight per cent over the previous quarter.

Throughout the quarter, My.Games continued to port its mobile titles to PC on My.Games Store as part of internal cross-selling and cross-integration strategy. In Q3 2021, Tacticool and Grand Hotel Marina were ported from mobile to PC.

My.Games has made a string of acquisitions this year, with the most recent being Belarusian hypercasual studio Mamboo Games for $2 million.