News

Nintendo is closing offices in California and Toronto

This is Nintendo's largest layoff since 2014

Nintendo is closing offices in California and Toronto
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has announced that it intends to close two of its North American offices located in California and Toronto.

Employees will be given the option to move to Nintendo's country HQs in Redmond, Washington and Vancouver, Canada.

It's currently unknown whether all employees (roughly 100) will stay with the company.

California and Toronto were home to Nintendo’s marketing, sales, and retail relations departments.

Layoffs such as these are unusual coming from Nintendo, with the last time something like this happened on such a scale being in Europe in 2014..

The announcement of the closing offices has come in tandem with the resignation of Nick Chavez, senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Devon Pritchard, executive vice president of business affairs and publisher relations, will now lead both sales and marketing.

Doug Bowser held this position previously before becoming the current Nintendo of America president, but in Devon Pritchard’s case, it will be in an interim capacity.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jul 12th, 2021

Sealed copy of Super Mario 64 fetches $1.5 million at auction

as News Jul 8th, 2021

Mario maker Shigeru Miyamoto obsessed with Pokémon GO

News Feb 18th, 2021

Zynga set to enter console market with Star Wars: Hunters

News Dec 15th, 2020

Nintendo indies: Among Us and Spelunky heading to Switch, Super Meat Boy Forever set to launch this month

Comment & Opinion Jun 30th, 2020

The big game company that couldn't: Nintendo's mobile rethink

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies