Ex-War Robots execs launch Kek Entertainment, raise $3 million for multiplayer mobile titles

Russian and Cypriot mobile game developer Kek Entertainment has raised $3 million from a pre-seed funding round.

As reported by GamesBeat, the funding was raised from The Games Fund and Play Ventures.

Kek Entertainment was founded in September 2021 by former executives from My.Games and Pixonic, Georgy Egorov and Oleg Poroshin.

Egorov is operating as Kek Entertainment CEO and Poroshin as chief operating officer.

Both previously held the same positions at Pixonic from 2019 and led the growth of its flagship title, War Robots, increasing revenues by 200 per cent.

The studio is currently in the process of hiring staff.

"Founder-friendly investors"

"We had a lot of fun working at Pixonic, achieved tremendous results, and we are thankful to our team and My.Games for all the experience and support," said Egorov, in a statement.

"Now we are ready to launch our own company in the most exciting and fastest-growing entertainment niche - competitive multiplayer games.

"Our targets are to build a dream team and create a breakthrough game utilizing all our experience and insights. We believe that teaming up with TGF and Play Ventures - founder-friendly investors who understand video games as developers - is a perfect fit for us."

Going forward, Kek Entertainment will begin development on its first title, a competitive mobile action game featuring deep tactical elements.

Play Ventures founding partner Harri Manninen added: "We were blown away by Georgy, Oleg, and the Kek team from the very beginning. Their insights from Pixonic and their experience with War Robots, their takes on innovating in the space, and their ability to execute as world-class gaming operators impressed us. We’re excited to be supporting Kek in their quest."