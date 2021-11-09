AudioMob raises $14 million at $110 million valuation

Audio ad solutions firm AudioMob has raised $14 million following a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Makers Fund and Lightspeed Venture Partners and included participation from Google, among others.

Founded in 2020, AudioMob has partnered with leading brands, such as Intel, Jeep and KitKat and musical artists, including Ed Sheeran and Nas.

The funding has followed the company’s recent expansion which saw offices opened in London and Abu Dhabi.

The capital raised will be used to further expand its recently established offices alongside developing more experimental audio technology.

"Disrupting the industry"

"We’re thrilled to see investors' excitement for AudioMob’s vision for long term success and our future," said AudioMob CEO Christian Facey.

"We’re on the precipice of innovating a whole industry with audio and now we’re able to build out our tech and team to ensure we’re disrupting the industry in the right way and ensure we eventually become a future tech industry unicorn."

AudioMob has been valued at $110 million, following its exponential growth, client uptake and strides in research and development.

AudioMob co-founders; Christian Facey (l) Wilfrid Obeng (r)

AudioMob chief technical officer Wilfrid Obeng added: "For the past two years we have been focused on listening to our clients, gathering feedback and improving our audio technology and products.

"We understand that consumers don’t want to be interrupted, advertisers want their ads to be heard and game developers want to ensure monetisation does not affect retention. And now we have built products which meet all three needs."

The ad solution firm recently published research suggesting that 75 per cent of consumers prefer audio advertisements within games.