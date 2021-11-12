Free Fire Pro Series in US enters second stage, $50,000 up for grabs

Garena’s first official Free Fire Pro Series competition recently debuted in North America.

Over 300 teams registered for the qualifier, with all available slots being filled within the first 24 hours.

There are 24 teams left competing in a three-week group stage from November 13th, 2021, through to the last chance qualifiers on December 4th and 5th.

Up for grabs is a share of a $50,000 prize pool, and only 12 will advance to the grand finals through December 17th to December 19th.

The top 12 placing teams will receive payouts, with other rewards available for specific achievements, such as the most total kills and the most team "booyahs".

The event will stream on the Free Fire North America YouTube channel with commentators and content creators talking through each phase.

The next World Series

The Free Fire World Series 2022 has also been revealed to be taking place in May 2022 with qualifiers to be held across multiple regions in the coming months.

This follows the Free Fire World Series 2021 in Singapore which reached record viewership, peaking at 5.4 million concurrent online viewers during the finals.

This is especially noteworthy as it was the highest peak viewership in the history of all esports matches excluding Chinese platforms, according to Esports Charts.

Team Phoenix Force from Thailand were crowned the Free Fire World Series 2021 champions, winning a portion of the $2 million prize pool. This was the first World Series victory for Thailand, following Team Corinthians from Brazil winning the Free Fire World Series 2019 in front of their home fans in Rio.

Free Fire is proving to be very popular and is one of the most-watched mobile games, reaching 325 million hours of gameplay watched in Q3 2021.

Free Fire can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store.