News

Pikmin Bloom generated $473,000 from two million downloads

The seedling is growing

Pikmin Bloom generated $473,000 from two million downloads
By , News Editor

Pikmin Bloom from Niantic has generated over two million downloads within its first two weeks since launch.

According to Sensor Tower, the game generated $473,000 since its global rollout on the App Store and Google Play.

Japan led the way for downloads, accumulating 864,000 downloads, or 43 per cent. The US ranked in second place with the UK placing third.

Similarly, Japan was also first in terms of player spending, generating $252,000, or 53 per cent of the overall consumer spend. In second place was the US, followed by Canada.

Failed to bloom

In comparison to previous Niantic titles, however, Pikmin Bloom is trailing behind.

Within its first two weeks, Pokémon Go had generated over 75 million downloads and accumulated approximately $116.4 million in consumer spending following its launch on selected countries in July 2016.

Furthermore, Harry Potter Wizards Unite was downloaded 12.4 million times and generated almost $8 million in its first two weeks after its official launch in June 2019.

Wizards Unite had a much stronger launch than Pikmin Bloom, however, Niantic revealed earlier this month that due to its poor performance it will be shutting down the title on January 31st, 2022.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Jul 6th, 2021

Pokémon GO shows no signs of slowing down with $5 billion revenue in five years

News Nov 3rd, 2020

Pokémon GO soars past $4 billion in player spending as it hits $1 billion in 2020

News Aug 3rd, 2020

Mobile games revenue hit $19.3 billion in Q2 2020

as Comment & Opinion Jul 6th, 2020

Four years on and Pokémon GO is still flying high

News Jan 10th, 2020

Pokemon GO evolves to best year ever at $894 million in revenue from 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies