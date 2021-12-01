20 tracks revealed for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2022

Our return to in-person conferences is just around the corner this January, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you the 20 incredible tracks we have lined up for Pocket Gamer Connects London.

Hypercasual Publishing

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your new hypercasual game to players.

Mapping the Metaverse

The future starts here! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment in this overview of developments in the immersive space. We map the frontiers and reveal essential jumping on points.

Building On Blockchain

An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

The New NFT Economies

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way people play today.

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

New Market Monetiser (sponsored by Adverty)

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

ASO Insights (App Store Optimisation) (sponsored by AppTweak)

There's an art to getting your game ready for the app stores. Whether it's Google or Apple or others, our experts will help you give it the best start.

Show Me The Money (sponsored by Agnitio Capital)

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Industry Visions & Values

How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more a more positive future for everyone

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Mastering Multiplayer (sponsored by Photon)

Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

Revenue Roadmap (sponsored by Pangle)

Essential insight into the future of user acquisition, retention techniques, and methods to grow your game.

Game Booster

Developing the perfect game is half the battle. Discover how to quickly boost your chances of success and gain the loyalty of your audience.

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Marketing Mavens

Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Live Ops Landscape (sponsored by AWS / Amazon Game Tech)

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

The Growth Track (sponsored by Bango)

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

CFO Insider (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Learn from the best with practical advice on creating financial security and success for your business.

